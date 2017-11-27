Jones caught three of 10 targets for 33 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's win at Kansas City.

The 10 targets was far more than any other Bills player, and while it would have been nice if he did more with them, the touchdown made for a nice day considering Jones was probably the last receiver slotted in most fantasy lineups, if he was started at all. The TD was his second of the season (both in the last three games), as Jones continues to impress after an awful start to the season. The opportunities will be cut back, however, if Kelvin Benjamin (knee) is ready to resume a starting role next week.