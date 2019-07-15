Jones (undisclosed) should be ready for the start of training camp Nate Mendelson of the Bills' official website reports.

Jones, Cole Beasley (abdomen) and Robert Foster (foot) all missed June minicamp, temporarily leaving John Brown unquestioned as the top receiving threat. It remains to be seen how the Bills divide snaps between the four wide receivers, with each boasting a reasonable case for consistent playing time. Jones led the team in targets, catches, receiving yards and touchdowns last season, but his averages of 11.6 yards per catch and 6.4 per target were far from impressive. Even his late-season TD outburst left plenty of room for doubt, with Jones catching 19 of 42 targets (45.2 percent) for 260 yards (6.2 YPT) and five scores in five December games.