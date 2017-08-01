Bills coach Sean McDermott said Jones is getting snaps both outside and from the slot at training camp, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.

The Bills have mostly used Jones in the slot and Sammy Watkins and Andre Holmes outside when the first-team offense lines up with three receivers, but that doesn't mean Holmes will beat out the rookie for a regular spot in two-wide sets. While he may profile best as a slot possession target in the NFL, the 6-foot-2 Jones also has the physical specs to be an effective outside receiver. Even if Holmes were to technically enter Week 1 as the starter across from Watkins, the rookie second-rounder still would be a better bet to draw regular targets.