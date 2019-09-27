Bills' Zay Jones: Good to go this week
Jones (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
After logging limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, Jones practiced fully Friday, gaining clearance to play Sunday in the process. Three games into the season, Jones has hauled in five of his 10 targets for 65 yards, making him a fantasy option only in the deepest of formats, especially while going up against the Patriots' stingy defense in Week 4.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 4 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 RB Preview: Michel a sit?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 4 at running back, including...
-
Week 4 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 4 plus offers...