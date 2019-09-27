Play

Jones (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

After logging limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, Jones practiced fully Friday, gaining clearance to play Sunday in the process. Three games into the season, Jones has hauled in five of his 10 targets for 65 yards, making him a fantasy option only in the deepest of formats, especially while going up against the Patriots' stingy defense in Week 4.

