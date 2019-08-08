Bills' Zay Jones: Head injury in preseason opener
Jones had to leave Thursday's preseason opener against the Colts and is being evaluated for a head injury.
We imagine Jones' night is over even if he were to be cleared by trainers. If Jones has a concussion, it'd be potentially damaging news for an offense that's trying to find itself following a rough 2018 campaign and one that still lacks a clear No. 1 receiver.
