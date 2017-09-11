Jones caught one of four targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 21-12 win over the Jets

Though unable to translate playing time into production, Jones did at least play 66 of 77 offensive snaps, falling just shy of Jordan Matthews (67) and far ahead of Andre Holmes (39). Clearly locked in as a top-two receiver, albeit in a run-heavy offense, Jones should be a bit busier in a tough Week 2 road matchup against Carolina. The Bills are unlikely to jump out to the kind of lead that allows them to run the ball 60 percent of the time again.