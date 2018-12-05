Jones should serve as the Bills' clear No. 1 receiver the rest of the season after the team released Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes on Tuesday, The Buffalo News reports.

Jones had probably already clinched that spot with Benjamin being phased out of the offense in recent weeks, but he's now the obvious leader of a very young receiving group. Averaging seven targets over the last three weeks, it'll be interesting to see what Jones can do in tandem with rookie quarterback Josh Allen, who's healthy now and was looking the wideout's way often in the Week 13 loss to Miami. Expect more of the same with Jones being the most proven option left, especially as he's begun to figure out the professional game after struggling for a season and a half.