Jones secured just two of nine targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Buccaneers.

The rookie led the Bills in targets on the afternoon, but the inefficiency that's plagued him thus far in his young NFL career reared its ugly head once more. Factoring in Sunday's stat line, Jones has just seven receptions on 32 targets, leading to an unsightly 21.9 percent catch rate. Considering his inability to parlay his opportunities into serviceable numbers, Jones is essentially a fantasy non-factor for the moment and could find himself sliding down the depth chart. He'll look to demonstrate some improvement versus the Raiders in Week 8.