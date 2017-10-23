Bills' Zay Jones: Inefficient with targets in loss
Jones secured just two of nine targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Buccaneers.
The rookie led the Bills in targets on the afternoon, but the inefficiency that's plagued him thus far in his young NFL career reared its ugly head once more. Factoring in Sunday's stat line, Jones has just seven receptions on 32 targets, leading to an unsightly 21.9 percent catch rate. Considering his inability to parlay his opportunities into serviceable numbers, Jones is essentially a fantasy non-factor for the moment and could find himself sliding down the depth chart. He'll look to demonstrate some improvement versus the Raiders in Week 8.
More News
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...