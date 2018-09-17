Jones caught two of three targets for 63 yards in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

The big one was a 57-yarder from rookie quarterback Josh Allen, surprisingly the team's longest completion since Sept. 15, 2016. While it's a nice play on the books, Jones remains an unreliable option with three catches or less in 15 of his 17 pro games. Perhaps even more surprisingly, Jones is still looking for his first 70-yard game.