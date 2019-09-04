Bills' Zay Jones: Listed as starter
The Bills are listing three starters on their first unofficial depth chart for the season -- Jones, John Brown and Cole Beasley, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
The team will run three wideouts for much of the campaign, so there's playing time to be had for all three players. However, it'll be interesting to see who gets pulled off the field the most when the Bills run power sets or use multiple tight-end packages. Each wideout offers something unique from the other of his teammates, so it could turn into a situation where each player plays about 70-80 percent of the game but is quasi-capped. If any of the three is going to inch toward 100 percent, it's probably Beasley, given his value in the slot and as a security blanket for Josh Allen. The one takeaway from this summer is that Robert Foster has clearly taken a back seat in the pecking order, when at one point Jones looked to be competing with him for depth chart positioning.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Drake
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Cam rises
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 QB Preview: Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 TE Preview: Finding help
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 1 including projections,...