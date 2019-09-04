The Bills are listing three starters on their first unofficial depth chart for the season -- Jones, John Brown and Cole Beasley, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

The team will run three wideouts for much of the campaign, so there's playing time to be had for all three players. However, it'll be interesting to see who gets pulled off the field the most when the Bills run power sets or use multiple tight-end packages. Each wideout offers something unique from the other of his teammates, so it could turn into a situation where each player plays about 70-80 percent of the game but is quasi-capped. If any of the three is going to inch toward 100 percent, it's probably Beasley, given his value in the slot and as a security blanket for Josh Allen. The one takeaway from this summer is that Robert Foster has clearly taken a back seat in the pecking order, when at one point Jones looked to be competing with him for depth chart positioning.