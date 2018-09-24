Bills' Zay Jones: Low output again
Jones caught his only target for a 17-yard gain in Sunday's win in Minnesota.
Jones has been a clear-cut starter all season and even led all receivers in snap count Sunday with 42 snaps, but there's even some worry with that figure in that the Bills used all five receivers Sunday, while Jones' time amounted to just 63 percent of the offensive plays. If it was another receiver for another team, we could chalk it up to the Bills not needing to throw much in a game well in hand, but in Jones' case the focus continues to be horrible output for a starter. He stands at just six catches for 106 yards and no scores through three games, and in 18 pro contests his receiving high is 68 yards.
