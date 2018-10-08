Bills' Zay Jones: Low production, conservative offense
Jones caught three of four targets for 20 yards in Sunday's win over the Titans.
Jones' three catches and 20 yards actually led the entire team, as the Bills only threw the ball 20 times in trying to build a better mousetrap with a rookie quarterback, this time handing the ball off to LeSean McCoy 24 times after doing nearly the exact opposite the previous week and getting destroyed by the Packers. Expect the run emphasis to continue as long as Buffalo can stay in the contest, the next one coming against the Texans. As for Jones, he's still looking for his first TD catch of 2018 and hasn't even posted a 70-yard game in 20 pro outings. It's possible no Buffalo wide receiver is worth owning in anything but the deepest of leagues.
