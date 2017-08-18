Jones saw significantly more playing time during his second preseason game, often lining up outside with Buffalo's starters in Thursday's 20-16 loss to the Eagles, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Jones failed to catch a pass in his preseason debut, but rebounded to the tune of three receptions on six targets for 42 yards Thursday night. In doing so, Jones predominantly occupied an outside position in Buffalo's starting offense, which is likely where he'll be asked to play most following the recent additions of slot specialists Jordan Matthews and Anquan Boldin. The rookie second-rounder will aim to build on his improvement in next week's dress rehearsal against the Ravens.