Jones (ankle) wasn't present for the Bills' practice Thursday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Jones has opened Week 10 preparations with absences in back-to-back practices, which doesn't exactly provide much confidence that he'll be able to play Sunday against the Saints. Even if Jones is able to shake off the injury in time to suit up in the contest, he could see his snap count take a sizable hit with newly acquired wideout Kelvin Benjamin set to play in the contest.