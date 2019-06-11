Jones (undisclosed) was not able to participate during Tuesday's mandatory minicamp practice, Sal Capaccio of WGR550.com reports.

The Bills are taking it easy on a number of players during spring workouts, though Jones missed practice time last week as well. It's worth monitoring for a guy that's not guaranteed the No. 1 receiving job, and with a poor summer could fall all the way to fourth in the receiving group's pecking order.