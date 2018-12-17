Bills' Zay Jones: Missing chance to shine
Jones caught just one of six targets for 11 yards during Sunday's win over the Lions.
Jones had a huge 4/67/2 line in Week 13, and with Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes being let go shortly thereafter, it was thought this was Jones' receiving corps to rule. The team has tried to get him the ball with 15 targets one the subsequent two games, but he has just four catches for 33 yards to show for it, and isn't doing a good job outmuscling his opponent for the ball. We'll see if he can finish strong, but with a rookie quarterback not known for his accuracy, Jones is a hit-or-miss option the last two weeks of the season, which consist of division matchups against the Patriots and Dolphins.
