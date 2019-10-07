Bills' Zay Jones: Missing from offensive game plan
Jones played just one offensive snap during Sunday's win over Tennessee and was not targeted on the play.
Jones has been mostly a disappointment since being drafted in the second round in 2017. He looked like he was starting to figure things out at the tail end of last season, then got bypassed by newcomers John Brown and Cole Beasley this past summer. Following a lousy game against the Patriots in Week 4 (two catches for four yards) where he also drew coach Sean McDermott's ire for not hustling on a play, the Bills gave Duke Williams -- promoted from the practice squad just a day earlier -- 78 percent of the offensive snaps and a key role in the Week 5 game plan. Jones should obviously be nowhere near your fantasy lineups.
