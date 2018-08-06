Jones (knee) has a new teammate in the wide receiver group after the Bills acquired Corey Coleman from the Browns on Sunday.

Coleman was a 2016 first-rounder, but like Jones he hasn't lived up to his draft status yet -- so it's not like the Bills are just going to hand him a starting job. But it's still early enough in camp where this creates serious competition for Jones, who was presumably the No. 2 (after Kelvin Benjamin) when the offseason began, but has been slow to recover from surgeries, not to mention a bizarre incident that ended up being national news. Consider the No. 2 job in Buffalo to be a wide-open race now, with Jones and Coleman the frontrunners followed by veterans such as Andre Holmes and Rod Streater. Jeremy Kerley appears to have the inside track on the No. 3 slot job.