Bills' Zay Jones: More competition looms
Jones (knee) has a new teammate in the wide receiver group after the Bills acquired Corey Coleman from the Browns on Sunday.
Coleman was a 2016 first-rounder, but like Jones he hasn't lived up to his draft status yet -- so it's not like the Bills are just going to hand him a starting job. But it's still early enough in camp where this creates serious competition for Jones, who was presumably the No. 2 (after Kelvin Benjamin) when the offseason began, but has been slow to recover from surgeries, not to mention a bizarre incident that ended up being national news. Consider the No. 2 job in Buffalo to be a wide-open race now, with Jones and Coleman the frontrunners followed by veterans such as Andre Holmes and Rod Streater. Jeremy Kerley appears to have the inside track on the No. 3 slot job.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade reaction: Coleman goes to Bills
Corey Coleman gives the Bills a much-needed target, and Jamey Eisenberg looks at Coleman's...
-
2018 fantasy football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Sony Michel injury Fantasy fallout
Sony Michel will miss at least part of the preseason and potentially part of the regular season...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Williams
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...