Bills' Zay Jones: Moving toward full health
Jones is close to full heath following offseason surgery for a torn labrum, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "Not quite 100 percent, but he's working like some of the other players," head coach Sean McDermott said. "We do have some guys that are still working, rehabbing, Zay being one of them."
Jones should be fine once the summer activities get serious. The team has also talked to him about his recent bizarre off-field incident that resulted in an arrest but no charges and appears satisfied that the young player can safely move past the embarrassing actions. He'll enter the season as the leading candidate for the No. 2 receiving job, though there's talk the team might take a receiver high in the upcoming draft.
