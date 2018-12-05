Jones is the clear-cut No. 1 receiver following the release of Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes on Tuesday.

Jones was pretty much in that spot already with Benjamin being phased out of the offense in recent weeks, but he's now the clear leader of a very young receiving group. Averaging seven targets over the last three weeks, it'll be interesting to see what Jones can do with rookie quarterback Josh Allen, who's healthy now and was looking Jones' way often in the loss to Miami in Week 13. Expect more of the same with Jones being the most proven option left, especially as he's started to figure out the pro game after struggling for a season and a half.