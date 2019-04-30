The Bills did not add a receiver during this weekend's draft with any of their eight picks, which could leave Jones in a starting role entering training camp, Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News reports.

Jones' potential target volume took a major hit when the Bills added John Brown and Cole Beasley as big free-agent additions, though things would have been made much worse had the team taken one of the top wideouts in the first or second round. That didn't happen, and essentially the Bills ignored the position this weekend, so for now it looks like the most probable Week 1 lineup has Jones and Brown on the outside with Beasley in the slot. Robert Foster came out of nowhere as a rookie, however, and has a role in this offense as a burner. While Jones' sophomore 2018 line of 56-652-7 was a major step up from a disappointing rookie campaign, there simply may not be much room for growth with at least four decent receivers to feed from a quarterback whose accuracy is still in question, not to mention it's a run-based offense with LeSean McCoy leading the charge.