Jones (knee) won't play in Thursday's preseason contest against the Panthers.

After shoulder surgery in January and a knee procedure in May, Jones remained on the NFI list until Sunday, likely making the decision to scratch the wideout an easy one for the coaching staff. Jones will be joined by newcomer Corey Coleman on the sideline, meaning Kelvin Benjamin, Jeremy Kerley, Andre Holmes and Rod Streater are the best bets to get run with the first-teamers.

More News
Our Latest Stories