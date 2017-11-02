Jones' new teammate Kelvin Benjamin, acquired in a trade with the Panthers on Tuesday, will not make his team debut Thursday against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports via a source.

Jones is certainly relegated to the role of No. 3 receiver behind Benjamin and Jordan Matthews, though he'll get at least one more game to make his case for more playing time in three-wide sets. Jones should be out there for most of the offensive plays Thursday, though the rookie still hasn't hit low-hanging benchmarks of either four catches or 35 yards in any game this season.