Jones' teammate Kelvin Benjamin will miss Sunday's game against the Patriots due to a knee injury.

Benjamin missed last week and Jones received 10 targets. While the rookie may not see double-digits again, he and Jordan Matthews will lead the receiving corps. On the negative side, the Patriots typically have the Bills' number and it's tough to target fantasy production on the home side, while on the positive side Jones should be a key part of the game plan and could see extra looks if the Bills end up in catch-up mode.