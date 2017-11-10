Bills' Zay Jones: Our for Week 10
Jones (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.
Although Jones is coming off his best game as a pro, he'll be missed to a lesser degree due to the debut of Kelvin Benjamin, who's expected to push Jones down the depth chart once the rookie is healthy again.
