Jones brought in two of seven targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 23-3 loss to the Patriots.

Like the rest of the Bills' pass catchers, Jones couldn't get much going Sunday with either Tyrod Taylor (knee) or Nathan Peterman under center. The rookie had shown some encouraging signs with 13 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown in Weeks 8, 9 and 11, but he's brought in only five of 17 targets for 55 yards and a touchdown over the last pair of contests. Catch rate was also a significant issue for Jones earlier in the season, so he'll look to get back on track in a favorable matchup against the Colts in Week 14.