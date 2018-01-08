Jones brought in two of four targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 10-3 AFC wild-card loss to the Jaguars.

Jones' numbers may have not been anything to write home about, but given that he went three straight weeks just before the end of the season without logging a single target, virtually any production is a sign of improvement. The rookie had also notched a pair of catches in the regular-season finale versus the Dolphins, and he wrapped up his first pro season with 27 receptions (on 74 targets) for 316 yards and two touchdowns. Lack of efficiency was of paramount concern, however, as Jones' catch rate was an unsightly 36.5 percent, a figure that raises eyebrows even for a first-year receiver. The 2017 second-round pick certainly has plenty of speed, so improving his hands and rapport with quarterback Tyrod Taylor (concussion) will both likely be offseason priorities.