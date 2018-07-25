Bills' Zay Jones: Placed on NFI list
Jones (knee) will open training camp on the Bills' non-football injury list, the team's official site reports.
Jones underwent a knee procedure in mid-May, and when he's back on the field, he'll look to take on a larger role in the Bills' offense in his second NFL season. The 2017 second-rounder will also look move past a bizarre off-field incident that occurred in March, which resulted in an arrest but no charges. Kelvin Benjamin is entrenched as the Bills' top wideout, but Jones has a good chance to secure the other starting job, with Jeremy Kerley a candidate to man the slot position for Buffalo.
