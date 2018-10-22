Jones caught three of five targets for 27 yards in Sunday's loss to the Colts.

One week after seeing the end zone for the first time in 2018, Jones was pretty much shut down again, as has been the case for the most of the season. He's actually trending up, as he rarely leaves the field and has impressed the coaching staff with some better work habits, which seemingly has given him No. 1 receiver status. Unfortunately, the Bills' terrible offense and merry-go-round of quarterbacks hasn't translated to better production for the second-year receiver. He'll probably put up the occasional good game along the way -- especially if the Bills keep playing from behind -- but if you need a consistent fantasy wideout, Jones is not your guy. His high for receiving yardage this season is 63 yards, and he's never had a 70-yard game in his two NFL seasons. That's ugly production for a full-time starter.