Bills' Zay Jones: Questionable to return to Thursday's game
Jones is questionable to return to Thursday's matchup against the Jets due to a knee injury.
Jones cut awkwardly on a play late in the first half, causing his knee to buckle. He returned to the field initially, but was reevaluated by medical personnel in the second half and subsequently came out of the game. With newly-acquired Kelvin Benjamin inactive, the Bills are down to Jordan Matthews, Deonte Thompson and Andre Holmes at receiver as long as Jones remains out.
