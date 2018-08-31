Jones secured his only target for eight yards during Thursday's preseason finale against the Bears.

Jones could have had a bigger night had quarterback AJ McCarron noticed the receiver wide open multiple times throughout the game. Still, Jones doesn't seem to be in danger of losing his roster spot during this weekend's roster cuts and -- especially given Corey Coleman's disappointing performance this preseason -- it would be a shock if Jones didn't open Week 1 as the No. 2 receiving option behind Kelvin Benjamin.