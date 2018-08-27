Jones was targeted three times during Sunday's preseason loss to the Bengals, catching one pass for four yards.

The second-year receiver continues to run with the starters and will probably end up winning the No. 2 job (Kelvin Benjamin is the clear-cut No. 1) more due to a lack of anyone stepping up behind him than his own merits. Even with a starter's workload, Jones remains unproven and will be working in an offense with question marks at quarterback and offensive line.