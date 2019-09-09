Jones was targeted five times in Sunday's win over the Jets, but caught just two balls for 18 yards.

Worse, Jones -- who was Buffalo's top receiver in 2018 -- saw the field for just 42 percent of the offensive plays while newcomers John Brown and Cole Beasley saw 86 percent and 70 percent of those snaps, respectively. Even Robert Foster was on the field for 22 percent of the offensive action. Jones will have more productive days for sure, but in an offense that would prefer to rely on the run and short passes -- with two or three options clearly ahead of him on the pecking order -- he's likely to be an inconsistent play unless injuries sort the situation differently.