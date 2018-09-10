Jones caught three balls on six targets for 26 yards in Sunday's blowout loss to the Ravens.

Jones was second on the team in targets to Kelvin Benjamin's seven and saw the field (94 percent of offensive snaps) more than any other Buffalo receiver, so his role as a starter seems clear. However, the Bills have an entirely new offense this season with uncertainty at the quarterback spot, where LeSean McCoy and Benjamin will remain the focal points if things ever start running smoother than they did Sunday. Jones remains a deep reserve thought, with some upside if he starts to prove himself at the pro level, something that really hasn't happened yet.