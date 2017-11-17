Bills' Zay Jones: Ready for Week 11
Jones (ankle) practiced fully for the third straight day Friday and won't carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Jones will almost certainly return following a one-game absence, though he might have to earn looks in the offense behind starters Kelvin Benjamin and Jordan Matthews, as Deonte Thompson and Andre Holmes are also in the mix. Jones seems to have a bright future in this league, but for now he's a complete dart in any given week. At least he's got some background with fellow rookie Nathan Peterson, who's starting this week and could be working in tandem with Jones for several seasons.
