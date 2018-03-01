Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that he expects Jones (shoulder) to be ready for the Bills' offseason conditioning program in April, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports.

General manager Brandon Beane also chimed in, saying that of the three injured players McDermott was referring to -- wideout Kelvin Benjamin (knee) and offensive tackle Cordy Glenn (foot/ankle) were the others -- Jones had the longest road ahead to full recovery. Jones did manage to suit up for 15 games in his rookie season, with the one game he missed coming as a result of an ankle issue. The torn labrum in his shoulder wasn't revealed until shortly after the season ended, and it's now apparent Jones was playing through pain for some time. The Bills will likely have Kelvin Benjamin back as their No. 1 receiver in 2018, but if Jones is the No. 2, he could be in store for a nice uptick off his 27-catch, 316-yard debut campaign.