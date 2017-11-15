Bills' Zay Jones: Returns as full participant
Jones (ankle) was a full practice at Wednesday's practice.
Jones missed every practice last week and was ruled out Friday for Sunday's eventual blowout loss to the Saints. He had the best game of his young career the previous week in a 34-21 loss to the Jets, but he'll likely be limited to the No. 3 receiver role now that Kelvin Benjamin is acclimated with the Buffalo offense. Nathan Peterman is replacing Tyrod Taylor as the starting quarterback for Sunday's road game against the Charger.
