Bills' Zay Jones: Role could become more clear
Jones' teammate Anquan Boldin retired from football Sunday.
The Bills are going through a rebuild and recently traded Sammy Watkins to the Rams, and while they did require wideout Jordan Matthews on the same day, it's becoming clear that Jones will have an immediate role in the offense, especially after starting Thursday's preseason game. With Rod Streater and Matthews both working through injuries, the rookie may just be the No. 1 option at this point of the preseason. He's starting to hone in on a starting job.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...