Jones' teammate Anquan Boldin retired from the NFL on Sunday, potentially clearing the path to a starting job for Jones.

The Bills are going through a rebuild and recently traded Sammy Watkins to the Rams, and while they did acquire wideout Jordan Matthews on the same day, it's becoming clear that Jones will have an immediate role in the offense, especially after starting Thursday's preseason game. With Rod Streater (toe) and Matthews both working through injuries, the rookie may just be the No. 1 option at this point of the preseason. He's starting to hone in on a starting job.