Bills' Zay Jones: Second lowest yardage of 2018
Jones caught four of six targets for 18 yards during Sunday's loss to the Bears.
On the bright side, Jones saw the field for the most snaps (87 percent) of any Bills receiver, and he does have 10 catches over the last two games as he finally seems to be figuring out the pro game. The problem lies in the Buffalo offense, which barely manages 10 points per game. As much as we like where Jones' long-term outlook seems to be going, pretty much no one is a recommended play in this "O" right now, and that may even hold true for fantasy first-rounder LeSean McCoy. Perhaps Josh Allen's looming return can shine some light on what's turned out to be one of the worst offenses of the millennium.
