Head coach Sean McDermott said he expects Jones (shoulder) to be ready for the Bills' offseason conditioning program in April, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports.

General manager Brandon Beane also chimed in, saying that of the three injured players McDermott was referring to, Jones had the longest road ahead to full recovery. Jones did manage to play 15 games in his rookie season and the game he missed was due to an ankle issue, not the shoulder, but the torn labrum was revealed immediately after the season ended and it's now apparent Jones was playing through some pain for some time, which McDermott appreciates. The Bills will likely have Kelvin Benjamin back as their No. 1 wideout in 2018, but if Jones is the No. 2 he could be in from a nice uptick off his 27-316-2 debut campaign.