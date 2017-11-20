Bills' Zay Jones: Sets career-high mark for yards.
Jones caught four of seven targets for 68 yards in Sundays 54-24 loss to the Chargers.
With Jordan Matthews (knee) inactive and Kelvin Benjamin (knee) exiting on the opening drive, Jones led all Buffalo wideouts with an 82 percent snap share. He missed the previous game with a knee injury of his own, but his last two appearances have led to his two best stat lines of the season. Jones could be heavily involved in a favorable Week 12 matchup against the Chiefs, particularly if Matthews and/or Benjamin is unavailable.
