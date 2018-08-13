Jones is practicing in full Monday after practicing the last few days in a red no-contact jersey, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Jones is coming off two offseason surgeries, with his knee rehab being the one that lingered into training camp. It looks like he's just about back to full strength, and he'll now try to hold off newcomer Corey Coleman -- acquired recently from the Browns -- for the starting No. 2 spot across from Kelvin Benjamin.