Jones, who sported a non-contact jersey during Wednesday's practice, was later listed as limited due to a shoulder injury.

Usually when guys are at least limited in the first practice of the week they're able to play in the upcoming game, so we're not too worried about Jones' availability in a huge matchup against the Patriots this Sunday. Jones did have shoulder surgery in January of 2018, though it hasn't been revealed yet whether the latest issue involves the same shoulder.