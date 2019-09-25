Bills' Zay Jones: Shoulder injury revealed
Jones, who sported a non-contact jersey during Wednesday's practice, was later listed as limited due to a shoulder injury.
Usually when guys are at least limited in the first practice of the week they're able to play in the upcoming game, so we're not too worried about Jones' availability in a huge matchup against the Patriots this Sunday. Jones did have shoulder surgery in January of 2018, though it hasn't been revealed yet whether the latest issue involves the same shoulder.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Whether you're streaming or staring down a tough matchup, Jamey Eisenberg's Week 4 Start and...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Melvin Gordon is expected to make his return to the Chargers soon. How might that affect his...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Week 4 News & Notes: Melvin Gordon back?
Chris Towers and Ben Gretch get you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 TE Preview: Ride T.J.
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need for Week 4 at tight end.