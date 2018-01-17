Jones announced on Twitter that he had successful surgery to repair a torn labrum Tuesday, The Buffalo News reports. "Coming back even stronger," posted the rookie wideout.

There's still a mystery as to how much this affected Jones during his first NFL season, as his father posted last week that Jones played through pain all year, while the Bills reportedly never treated Jones for a labrum injury during the season and supposedly discovered that the issue needed surgery during a season-ending examination. Nonetheless, the surgery has been performed and Jones will likely be in good health by the time the serious offseason happenings come. If you're an optimist, you'll look at Jones as a good buy-low option with room to grow after coming off a season with a possible injury hindrance, poor quarterback play, unimaginative play calling, and his own struggles with a new offense.