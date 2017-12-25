Jones was targeted once but did not catch a pass in Sunday's loss to the Patriots, the third straight week he's failed to record a catch.

The rookie is going through a rough spell, obviously, and simply can't be counted on for those still playing out the season. Somehow Jones, a starter, has played 138 snaps the last three weeks and has only three targets and not a single catch to show for it. With the Bills facing a do-or-die situation Week 17, we imagine the offense will continue to run through LeSean McCoy, Kelvin Benjamin and Charles Clay.