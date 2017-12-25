Bills' Zay Jones: Shut out again
Jones was targeted once but did not catch a pass in Sunday's loss to the Patriots, the third straight week he's failed to record a catch.
The rookie is going through a rough spell, obviously, and simply can't be counted on for those still playing out the season. Somehow Jones, a starter, has played 138 snaps the last three weeks and has only three targets and not a single catch to show for it. With the Bills facing a do-or-die situation Week 17, we imagine the offense will continue to run through LeSean McCoy, Kelvin Benjamin and Charles Clay.
More News
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...