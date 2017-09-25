Jones was targeted just twice in Sunday's win against the Broncos and did not catch either pass.

Ouch. A week after Jones couldn't come down with a ball that might have given the Bills an upset win over Carolina, Jones was nowhere to be seen in the offense. Brighter days are ahead for the second-round rookie, but for now he's behind Charles Clay, Jordan Matthews, LeSean McCoy and Andre Holmes -- and perhaps others -- in the passing game.