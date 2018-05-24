Bills' Zay Jones: Sidelined after knee surgery
Coach Sean McDermott said Thursday that Jones had surgery on his knee last week and will be out for the remainder of the spring, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports. "Best for us to get this done now," said McDermott.
This is concerning considering Jones recently received a clean bill of health following offseason shoulder surgery, though the coach went on to say Thursday that Jones' status for the 2018 season shouldn't be in jeopardy. Piling onto the knee issue, Jones had a bizarre incident that went public over the offseason and probably couldn't work out normally until the shoulder was fully healed. He'll also have a new quarterback and offensive coordinator this season. While there's no one on the roster that appears likely to take his No. 2 job, there's certainly going to be quite a bit of variance in his expected 2018 output.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Rivers
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Philip Rivers and Mark Ingram...
-
Hunter Henry lost for season
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Chargers offense and the tight end landscape following the news...
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Top workhorse RBs
SportsLine simulated the entire 2018 NFL season 10,000 to come up with must-have workhorse...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Coleman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...