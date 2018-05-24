Coach Sean McDermott said Thursday that Jones had surgery on his knee last week and will be out for the remainder of the spring, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports. "Best for us to get this done now," said McDermott.

This is concerning considering Jones recently received a clean bill of health following offseason shoulder surgery, though the coach went on to say Thursday that Jones' status for the 2018 season shouldn't be in jeopardy. Piling onto the knee issue, Jones had a bizarre incident that went public over the offseason and probably couldn't work out normally until the shoulder was fully healed. He'll also have a new quarterback and offensive coordinator this season. While there's no one on the roster that appears likely to take his No. 2 job, there's certainly going to be quite a bit of variance in his expected 2018 output.