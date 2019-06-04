Bills' Zay Jones: Sidelined at minicamp
Jones did not participate in the first day of mandatory minicamp Tuesday due to an undisclosed injury, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Jones has been healthy all offseason, so it's fairly surprising to see him sidelined at the start of minicamp. The Bills don't appear to be overly concerned with Jones' health, however, so this may just be precautionary at this point in the offseason. With Cole Beasley (abdomen) still out, the Bills will be without two of their top receiving options to kick off this week of practice.
