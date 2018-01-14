Bills' Zay Jones: Slated for shoulder surgery
Jones' father, Robert, revealed Saturday that his son played through a torn labrum for the majority of the season and will undergo surgery Tuesday, Robert Quinn of USA Today reports.
If the elder Jones' claim that Zay was dealing with the torn labrum for much of the season is true, it would at least partially explain why the rookie was unable to provide the consistent pass-catching threat the Bills were banking on when they drafted him in the second round in April. Jones finished his first NFL campaign with just 27 receptions on 74 targets for 316 yards and two touchdowns across 15 games, with his lone absence coming as a result of an ankle injury rather than the lingering shoulder issue. Offseason surgery should put Jones at full strength entering his second training camp, but he may need to stand out in workouts and preseason games in order to justify anything more than a late-round dart in most fantasy settings.
